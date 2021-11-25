  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: OFC's Kiko Ramirez lauds Javi Hernandez's brace during win over BFC (WATCH)

    Nov 25, 2021, 11:18 AM IST

    It has been a decent start to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 so far. On Wednesday, the first upset of the season occurred when Odisha FC (OFC) stunned former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) 3-1 in Game 6 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama (Goa). Javi Hernandez's brace and Alan Costa played the scoring role in the win.

    Following the win, OFC head coach Kiko Ramirez was impressed by the responsible gameplay his side displayed in its season's opening game. Moreover, he was overwhelmed by the brilliant gameplay display by Hernandez. "We like all the players. We are happy with the performance in training. Today, Vinit or Jerry did a wonderful job. We know Javi is a goalscorer. He proved that during pre-season, and he proved that today," he said post match.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 6) - Odisha FC dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 to seal historic win

    He also affirmed that the team executed the plans perfectly as it had hoped for. "Of course, we wanted to have more of the ball in the first half. But, we had a plan, and we knew the strengths and weaknesses of Bengaluru FC. It was something we had thought about, making fast counter attacks, because the physical condition is important, and we wanted to keep the ball," he concluded. Watch his reaction above.

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22, OFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 6): Odisha FC dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 to seal historic win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 6): Odisha FC dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 to seal historic win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic, Adrian Luna speak ahead of Northeast United clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic, Adrian Luna speak ahead of Northeast United clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials-ycb

    Karnataka: 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials

    Video Icon
    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study-dnm

    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC: Bozidar Bandovic impressed by Chennaiyin FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte's abilities (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic impressed by Chennaiyin FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte's abilities (WATCH)

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Must See

    Karnataka 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials-ycb
    Video Icon
    India News

    Karnataka: 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials

    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away