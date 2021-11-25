ISL 2021-22: OFC's Kiko Ramirez lauds Javi Hernandez's brace during win over BFC (WATCH)

It has been a decent start to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 so far. On Wednesday, the first upset of the season occurred when Odisha FC (OFC) stunned former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) 3-1 in Game 6 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama (Goa). Javi Hernandez's brace and Alan Costa played the scoring role in the win.

Following the win, OFC head coach Kiko Ramirez was impressed by the responsible gameplay his side displayed in its season's opening game. Moreover, he was overwhelmed by the brilliant gameplay display by Hernandez. "We like all the players. We are happy with the performance in training. Today, Vinit or Jerry did a wonderful job. We know Javi is a goalscorer. He proved that during pre-season, and he proved that today," he said post match.

He also affirmed that the team executed the plans perfectly as it had hoped for. "Of course, we wanted to have more of the ball in the first half. But, we had a plan, and we knew the strengths and weaknesses of Bengaluru FC. It was something we had thought about, making fast counter attacks, because the physical condition is important, and we wanted to keep the ball," he concluded. Watch his reaction above.