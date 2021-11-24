  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 5): Chennaiyin FC beats Hyderabad FC 1-0 (WATCH)

    Nov 24, 2021, 10:51 AM IST

    Game 5 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) was held between defending champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and Hyderabad FC (HFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday. It was a slender 1-0 win for CFC, with Vlagyimir Koman's sole strike in the 66th minute getting the job done.

    The first half was HFC's game, as it produced many chances, only for all of them to go pegging. It was also dealt with a possible injury setback, with Halicharan Narzary limping off the field within ten minutes of the play. Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith did a fine job on the goal-line to deny some of the shots, while Ogbeche and Nikhil Poojary gave the CFC defence a tough time.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa

    However, in the second half, Mirlan Murzaev and Lallianzuala Chhangte upped the ante for CFC. Also, skipper Anirudh Thapa helped the side earn a penalty, while Koman fiercely put it past Laxmikant Kattimani. HFC could find barely any answers in the closing stages, as CFC took the three points after the referee blew the full-time whistle. Watch the match highlights above.

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away-ycb

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs FCG, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Must See

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away

    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Southern Command conducts 'Sagar Shakti' in Kutch Peninsula
    Video Icon
    Defence

    'Sagar Shakti' on display in the Kutch Peninsula (Watch)