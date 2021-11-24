ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 5): Chennaiyin FC beats Hyderabad FC 1-0 (WATCH)

Game 5 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) was held between defending champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and Hyderabad FC (HFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday. It was a slender 1-0 win for CFC, with Vlagyimir Koman's sole strike in the 66th minute getting the job done.

The first half was HFC's game, as it produced many chances, only for all of them to go pegging. It was also dealt with a possible injury setback, with Halicharan Narzary limping off the field within ten minutes of the play. Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith did a fine job on the goal-line to deny some of the shots, while Ogbeche and Nikhil Poojary gave the CFC defence a tough time.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa

However, in the second half, Mirlan Murzaev and Lallianzuala Chhangte upped the ante for CFC. Also, skipper Anirudh Thapa helped the side earn a penalty, while Koman fiercely put it past Laxmikant Kattimani. HFC could find barely any answers in the closing stages, as CFC took the three points after the referee blew the full-time whistle. Watch the match highlights above.