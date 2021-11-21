ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 2): Bengaluru FC dominates NorthEast United FC 4-2

As 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) progresses, Game 2 saw former champion Bengaluru FC taking on NorthEast United at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. It was the former that earned the victory 4-2, with Cleiton Silva (14'), Jayesh Rane (42') and Prince Ibarra (81') scoring, while Mashoor Shereef (22') punched in an own goal.

Initially, Silva utilised Udanta Singh's build-up to outrush the NEUFC defenders and score the opener. At the same time, three minutes later, Brown levelled it with VP Suhair's assist from the left flank. It was then Ashique Kuruniyan's attempted lob that came off the crossbar, only for Shereef to tap it into his own goal in an attempt to clear.

In the meantime, Coureur equalised again following an assist from Suhair, only for Sunil Chhetri to restore BFC's lead right before half-time. The second half saw NEU defend well, only for Ibarra to put in the fourth following Alan Costa's long pass. While BFC takes on Odisha FC on Wednesday next, NEUFC faces Kerala Blasters the other day. Watch the match highlight above.