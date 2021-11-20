ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas talks about ATKMB's opening win over KBFC, big signings and Kolkata derby

The 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw an intimidating start from 2020-21 runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan. Taking on Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Friday, it won 4-2, thus grabbing the three points and going atop the table, with a long road ahead. Consequently, the win has impressed club head coach Antonio López Habas.

Following the victory, he said that he was happy to have got the three points but that there is room for improvement and that his boys will have to keep working hard in the coming days, besides hailing Hugo Boumous for his brace. He is already looking forward to the crucial fixture ahead, against arch-rival SC East Bengal in the Kolkata derby on Saturday.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 1): ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kerala Blasters FC 4-2

"We have to rest and train for the upcoming big game against SC East Bengal. They are a top and quality side. However, it is just another game, as only the three points are up for grab, not four, five or six. I don't want the boys to boggle their minds by playing the match beforehand, but at the moment," he said after the match. Watch his post-match comments above.