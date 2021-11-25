ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic, Adrian Luna speak ahead of Northeast United clash (WATCH)

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 keeps progressing, with Game 7 between NorthEast United (NEUFC) against Kerala Blasters (KBFC) at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday. Both sides lost their opening games and would be desperate to earn their maiden win to begin contention for the playoffs.

Ahead of the game, KBFC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, along with Adrian Luna, presented their views. On the loss against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB), he said that the side expected intense competition from a quality side like it. However, he was happy with a couple of goals his side scored and reckoned that the mistakes that cost it the match needed to be controlled.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 5) - Chennaiyin FC beats Hyderabad FC 1-0

"It doesn't change a lot. We know our goals, we know our objectives, and we will continue working. We are a competitive side but what bothered us most was those easy goals we conceded. It was from our mistakes and not that the opponents made any great tactical move," he further added.

"It was quite simple. I told them that we lost the game because of our mistakes. Whenever we lose a game, if the opponents beat us by tactical movements or any other superior footballing moments, then we shake hands and admit that they beat us because they were better," he concluded. Watch the entire press conference above.