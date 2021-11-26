ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando, Glan Martins share their views ahead of FCG's clash vs JFC (WATCH)

On Friday, the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 will witness a clash between FC Goa (FCG) and Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in Game 8 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bamoblim. The match would be necessary for both sides, as JFC remains winless from its opening game while FCG looks to get out of the bottom of the table.

Ahead of the match, FCG head coach Juan Ferrando said that despite fielding an inexperienced line-up in the last game, he might be willing to do so again, as it would make the lads experienced. "Of course, we lost, and I don't want to give an excuse for that. You can say that my plan was not a success, but I trust these players. I want that if FC Goa needs these players, they are ready to deliver," he said during the pre-match press conference.

He pointed out his team's weakness and indicated that his side needs to be more compact, especially between the lines. "We need to control the spaces – when we are in attack or the build-up because if we lose the ball, we must press immediately because the opponent has a lot of space," he concluded. Watch Ferrando and Glan Martins' full presser above.