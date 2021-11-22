  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz reviews SCEB's draw against JFC, reveals preparations for Kolkata derby (WATCH)

    Nov 22, 2021, 2:33 PM IST

    In Game 3 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, SC East Bengal (SCEB) had to settle for a hard-fought, but deserving 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur (JFC) at the Tilka Maidan in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Sunday. Although SCEB failed to grab all three points, it would have a big task at hand in the upcoming Kolkata derby against arch-rival ATK Mohun Bagan.

    Following the match, SCEB head coach Jose Manuel Diaz stated that it is vital for the fans and we will take it one game at a time. As for the upcoming derby, he asserted that the players need to prove that they are at the same level as the opponent. Also, he revealed that the club needs to improve its structure, provide better facilities to the players, including better training grounds.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham excited for Mumbai City's opening game vs FC Goa

    Speaking about ATKMB, he recalled that it is an excellent side, while it has a better structure than SCEB. He affirmed that SCEB is growing, and with time, the level of the players would also improve. Watch the entire post-match conference above.

