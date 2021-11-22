  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham excited for Mumbai City's opening game vs FC Goa (WATCH)

    Nov 22, 2021, 2:08 PM IST

    Defending champion Mumbai City (MCFC) plays its opening game of 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) against FC Goa (FCG) at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday. It would be a tricky start to its title defence. However, head coach Des Buckingham is super excited ahead of the same and expects a top-class match.

    After watching the first two games, which were high-scoring ones, he reckoned that it is essential to get off to a similar start, as it boosts the confidence in the side, which is crucial for the progressing season. He also feels that having more Indians in the playing XI will give them enough confidence to perform better, thus keeping the tournament in a good light.

    FCG has been comprehensive in the pre-season games. Keeping the same in hindsight, Buckingham feels that it would be crucial for his boys to not take them lightly at any cost, as he expected a great competition from the side, while the Goans would also be aiming for payback from last season.

