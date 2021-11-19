ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic speaks ahead of Kerala Blasters' clash against ATK Mohun Bagan (WATCH)

The 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) begins from Friday, with Kerala Blasters taking on 2020-21 runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium. The Blasters are yet to lay their hands on the coveted title. Although ATK has had success before on three occasions, it merged with Mohun Bagan last season and reached the final before losing to Mumbai City.

Nevertheless, after a woeful last season, the Blasters would look to develop a productive season this time around, where it finished second to the bottom. Consequently, the side has undergone quite some changes, including the coaching staff. Ahead of the new season, head coach Ivan Vukomanovic of Serbia has expressed confidence in his boys, claiming that they can take it all the way.

"We had a whole process when we started. Last three-and-a-half months, we were working very hard in every possible aspect. In the friendly matches, since we arrived in Goa, I was very happy that we could hold the game for the entire match and in most matches, we were the dominant side. And some of the game we played 120 minutes," he said during the pre-match press conference. Check out the whole video above.