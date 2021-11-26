ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic assures fans of attacking football following KBFC's winless starts (WATCH)

Game 7 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 witnessed a goalless draw between NorthEast United (NEUFC) and Kerala Blasters (KBFC), held at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday. Owing to this draw, both teams remain on the ninth and eighth spot in the points table, respectively, while the latter remains winless in two games.

Following the draw, the KBFC head coach declared that he wished the result would have been better but was happy that his side did not concede any goals. However, he also asserted that his side would play more attacking football hereon. KBFC was the most attacking side in this game, mainly denied by NEUFC goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury.

"The previous game against ATK Mohun Bagan, we played a good game, created several chances and scored two nice goals. Today, if we see the total number of chances in today's game, I think we deserve, maybe, to get more. If you speak about defensive set-pieces from the statistics, in the last season, a lot of goals happened from it. We are thrilled not to concede any goals tonight," he said following the game. Watch Vukomanovic's reaction above.