ISL 2021-22: Here's what Marco Pezzauioli said ahead of Bengaluru FC's game against Odisha FC (WATCH)

Game 6 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 would witness a clash between Odisha FC (OFC) and former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Wednesday. While OFC plays its opening game of the season, BFC is already off to a winning start, taming NorthEast United (NEUFC) 4-2.

Speaking ahead of this fixture, BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli applauded his side’s strong mentality after conceding early against NEUFC. However, he asserted that there was a lot of improvement needed. He feels that his team has enough attacking options and would be willing to work together in this game.

Sharing an update on Leon Augustine’s injury, he said, “Leon will not be available tomorrow because of his ankle. We had an MRI, but we’re still waiting on the results. What we know is that he hasn’t broken a bone. There could be ligament damage, but we’ll wait to assess it.”

He declared that Odisha could be a force to be reckoned with, especially under new coach Kiko Ramirez. “They don’t know where they stand, which might be a bit of an advantage for us, as we have already played a game against NorthEast United. We have three points on the board and we need to try and build on that.”