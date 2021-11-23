  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)

    Nov 23, 2021, 12:19 PM IST

    The 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw Game 4 being held on Monday, with Mumbai City (MCFC) dominating FC Goa (FCG) 3-0 at the Fatorda Stadium. The goalscorers happened to ve Igor Angulo and Ygor Catatau. However, the former's brace caught everyone's eyes, including head coaches of both teams, Juan Ferrando (FCG) and Des Buckingham (MCFC).

    Also, speaking on the win, Buckingham stated that the side did not make any changes and carried forward with the same momentum as was under the previous coach Sergio Lobera. Buckingham was looking to make the side evolve, and he was satisfied with the performance last night, besides hoping to continue with the same.

    Meanwhile, with the defeat, Ferrando reckoned, "Today for us was a difficult moment because it was not only about 3-0 but our performance. Disappointed. After 20 minutes, our plan was completely out. Firstly, I plan to try and find the mistakes and help the mentality of the team. Our performance was not good, and it is important to change some details." Watch the reactions of both coaches above.

