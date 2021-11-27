  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Dheeraj Singh speaks on his achievements, ISL journey and inspires youngsters (WATCH)

    Nov 27, 2021, 2:28 PM IST

    When it comes to Indian football, of late, there are some top stars, while some promising youngsters are bursting into the scene, thanks to the Indian Super League (ISL). Goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh happens to be one of the stars who has made an impact so far. While playing for FC Goa, he has displayed the right goalkeeping skillset that could set him as a potential candidate for India in the future.

    Recently, Dheeraj was also included in the AFC Champions League side. In a recent interview with ISL, he spoke on numerous topics, including his achievements, journey so far and many more. He produced a prolific performance during Goa’s game against Jamshedpur FC (JFC) but could not avoid his side from suffering a 3-1 defeat.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 8): Nerijus Valskis stars as Jamshedpur FC drubs FC Goa 3-1

    “Actually, to be honest, it was not a good start for me or the team. I mean, two (defeats) in the row, conceding three goals in each. It’s not a good start for us. And yeah, I want to take some responsibility in this game. Like I could have done better with the two goals, and that’s how I put my team under pressure. I have to accept that. And, we still have a lot of games coming up, so we need to be prepared, and we have to prepare game by game,” he had said after the match. Meanwhile, catch his entire interview above.

