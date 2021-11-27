ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 8): Nerijus Valskis stars as Jamshedpur FC drubs FC Goa 3-1 (WATCH)

Game 8 between FC Goa (FCG) and Jamshedpur FC (JFC) of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) turned out to be a thriller at the JMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Friday. However, it also produced a surprise, as JFC pulled off a dominating performance to fire three past Goa and come out on top, winning the clash 3-1, with Nerijus Valskis being the star performer.

The opening half saw severely attacking football, while Goan goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh saved three of the JFC attacks. However, none of the sides failed to find the back of the net, with the score staying goalless at half-time. In the second half, after three attacks initial attacks, Valskis scored the opener in the 50th minute.

After three more attacks, Valskis scored his brace in the 60th minute. A couple of more tries followed before Jordan Murray scored the winner for JFC in the 79th. Two more attempts ensued, while Airam Cabrera pulled one back for Goa, while it was nothing more than a consolation. Four more efforts were made, but to no avail, as JFC went home with the three points. Watch the match highlights above.