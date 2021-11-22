  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 3): SC East Bengal settles for a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC (WATCH)

    Nov 22, 2021, 1:25 PM IST

    It was an intense game between SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC in Game 3 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama (Goa) on Sunday. While both teams settle for a point each, SCEB would be looking for a comparatively better season than the last time.

    As far as the goals are concerned, they came through set-pieces. In the 17th minute, Croatian defender Franjo Prce scored the opener for SCEB. However, Peter Hartley levelled it at the stroke of half-time. The second half saw an intense exchange of attacking efforts from either side, with some saves. But overall, it was a balanced defensive approach from both, leading to a deserving 1-1 draw.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches react post BFC's 4-2 win over NEUFC

    Jose Manuel Diaz started in a classic 4-4-2 formation with Hira Mondal and Lalrinliana Hnamte making their ISL debuts for SC East Bengal. Jamshedpur FC sported a somewhat familiar look with the new attacking duo Jordan Murray and Greg Stewart on the bench. While SCEB takes on arch-rival ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby on Saturday, JFC faces off against FC Goa on Friday.

