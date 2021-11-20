  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)

    Nov 20, 2021, 1:55 PM IST

    The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 has gripped the nation in football fever. After a highly entertaining Game 1, Game 2 would witness a clash between former champion Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. Ahead of this game, the head coaches of both sides have admitted mutual respect.

    During the pre-match press conference, BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli recalled that NEUFC was in the semis last season when nobody expected it to be. He praised the side for retaining most of its top players during the transfer window and admitted that it wouldn't be taken lightly, besides expecting a good competition.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22 - Marco Pezzaiuoli labels Bengaluru FC as an entertaining brand of football this season

    On the other hand, NEUFC head coach Khalid Jamil too admitted, "It is a big challenge for us. We are playing tomorrow against a good team. They gave quality players. We can not take this match lightly." He also referred to that BFC possesses Sunil Chhetri, one of the greatest players in Indian football to date, besides acknowledging its decent goalkeeping and defensive line-up, along with a good midfield that can turn things around. Watch the video above.

