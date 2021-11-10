ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

The Indian football fans eagerly wait for the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) football season. It gets underway from November 19, as the matches would be played across three venues in Goa, citing the COVID restrictions across the country. Nevertheless, the fans and the teams are expecting another great season.

ATK Mohun Bagan would be one of the strongest teams to be watched out for. Having finished as the runner-up last season to Mumbai City FC, it would be leaving no stones unturned to come out on top this time. However, it won't be easy this term as well, as the other participating teams are formidable enough to derail its campaign.

Ahead of the new season, ATKMB head coach Antonio López Habas spoke on several topics. Starting from the side to the possession of new players, preparations, chances and the competition it expects to receive, Habas defined it all. However, he asserted that the side has been preparing incredibly well and expects no less than 100% from his boys. Watch the video above.