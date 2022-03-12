ISL 2021-22: In football, you have to focus on a lot of details - Ferrando

ATK Mohun Bagan takes on Hyderabad FC in ISL 2021-22 semis. ATKMB's Juan Ferrando has reckoned that every small detail needs to be focused upon in the sport.

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) finished third in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). It takes on second-placed Hyderabad FC (HFC) in the semis at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Saturday. Ahead of the match, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando has pondered that every small detail needs to be focused upon in the sport.

Before the match, answering whether ATKMB should focus more on converting corners into goals, Ferrando assessed that it is not just about one aspect but will have to train from all elements. On being asked if he is concerned with the goals drying up for the side, he felt that it was due to the tactical changes made, while it will be finding a solution to it, whereas it keeps happening in the game. He rated HFC as a top team that played good football in the 20 league matches.

"It is important to believe in ourselves, to keep the ball for us, to try and find the spaces, to try and play attacking football. It is the best plan against Hyderabad FC. It is so easy to explain that the past is past. That is finished. Okay. We can learn some details, but this is the past. It is not possible to change. In front of us, it is a little bit of a challenge in the semi-final and hopefully the final. With the AFC Cup in front of us, we have a good future for the club," Ferrando concluded during the pre-match presser.