Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: In football, you have to focus on a lot of details - Ferrando

    ATK Mohun Bagan takes on Hyderabad FC in ISL 2021-22 semis. ATKMB's Juan Ferrando has reckoned that every small detail needs to be focused upon in the sport.

    Mar 12, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) finished third in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). It takes on second-placed Hyderabad FC (HFC) in the semis at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Saturday. Ahead of the match, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando has pondered that every small detail needs to be focused upon in the sport.

    Before the match, answering whether ATKMB should focus more on converting corners into goals, Ferrando assessed that it is not just about one aspect but will have to train from all elements. On being asked if he is concerned with the goals drying up for the side, he felt that it was due to the tactical changes made, while it will be finding a solution to it, whereas it keeps happening in the game. He rated HFC as a top team that played good football in the 20 league matches.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 110) - JFC CLINCHES SHIELD AGAINST ATKMB

    "It is important to believe in ourselves, to keep the ball for us, to try and find the spaces, to try and play attacking football. It is the best plan against Hyderabad FC. It is so easy to explain that the past is past. That is finished. Okay. We can learn some details, but this is the past. It is not possible to change. In front of us, it is a little bit of a challenge in the semi-final and hopefully the final. With the AFC Cup in front of us, we have a good future for the club," Ferrando concluded during the pre-match presser.

    Recent Videos

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement-ayh

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement

    After mega win in 4 states PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat s Ahmedabad gcw

    After mega win in 4 states, PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

    Goa Election 2022 Independents will help us form government says BJP gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Independents will help us form government, says BJP

    Punjab Election 2022 People voted for AAP approved Kejriwal s Delhi model says Harjot Singh Bains gcw

    Punjab voted for AAP, approved Kejriwal's Delhi model, says Harjot Singh Bains

    Punjab Election 2022 Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half way mark gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half-way mark

    Video Top Stories

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement-ayh
    CRICKET

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Must See

    After mega win in 4 states PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat s Ahmedabad gcw
    India News

    After mega win in 4 states, PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

    Goa Election 2022 Independents will help us form government says BJP gcw
    India News

    Goa Election 2022: Independents will help us form government, says BJP

    Punjab Election 2022 People voted for AAP approved Kejriwal s Delhi model says Harjot Singh Bains gcw
    India News

    Punjab voted for AAP, approved Kejriwal's Delhi model, says Harjot Singh Bains