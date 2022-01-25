  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 70): Hyderabad FC blazes past SC East Bengal 4-0

    Jan 25, 2022, 1:18 PM IST
    It was a horrific day out for SC East Bengal (SCEB). It suffered a monstrous 0-4 defeat to Hyderabad FC (HFC) in Game 70 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Monday. While HFC rises to the top, SCEB is at 11th. You can catch all the match highlights above.

    The opening half saw six initial attacks, including a couple of saves from SCEB goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya. However, Thongkhosiem Haokip tapped it into his own net in the 20th to hand HFC the lead. It was followed by 12 more attempts, including a couple of saves from HFC keeper Laxmikant Kattimani before Bartholomew Ogbeche doubled the lead in the 43rd in a solo effort.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 53) - ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score

    A couple of minutes later, Aniket Jadhav tripled the lead through a Hitesh Sharma assist, as HFC led 3-0 at half-time. Eight more efforts were made in the second half, including a save each from both keepers. However, Ogbeche scored his brace in the 73rd to make it 4-0 for HFC in another solo effort.

    Nine more scoring chances came in, including a couple of saves from Bhattacharya. At the same time, Kattimani denied a penalty scoring opportunity for SCEB, as HFC walked away with an emphatic win and vital three points.

