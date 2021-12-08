ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - Jose Manuel Diaz

As far as SC East Bengal (SCEB) is concerned, it continues to tumble further in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). In Game 21, it lost 3-4 to FC Goa (FCG) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Tuesday. As it slips to the bottom of the points table, SCEB head coach Jose Manuel Diaz has said that training hard is the only way forward to improve his side.

Diaz feels that there might have been some tactical mistakes while training. He intends on going back to the drawing board to chalk out a new plan and tactic. Besides, he wants to ensure that the same mistakes are not repeated during the training. He also praised midfielder Amarjit Kiyam and backed him to play in an attacking position.

"Amarjit is a strong player. Starting from the midfielder, he can be closer to the opponent's box. Darren is injured and we started with four foreign players and waited for the second half to bring Chima. Antonio and Chima are playing more minutes. Semboi will play in the future," he said during SCEB's post-match press conference that you can watch above.