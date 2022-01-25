  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: SCEB tried to play good football, but some mistakes were terrible - Mario Rivera on HFC loss

    Jan 25, 2022, 2:10 PM IST
    SC East Bengal (SCEB) happens to be in a precarious situation. Its 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign is just not getting on track, especially after suffering a harsh 0-4 defeat to Hyderabad FC (HFC) in Game 70 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Monday. In the meantime, club head coach Mario Rivera is dissatisfied with some costly mistakes made by his boys.

    After the loss, Rivera lauded the performance and intention displayed by SCEB players, especially the scoring objective until the end. He also backed his decision to allow Franjo Prce to take the penalty, as two of his crucial penalty takers were missing. At the same time, he lauded HFC goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani for making a fine save.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 70) - Hyderabad FC blazes past SC East Bengal 4-0

    "Our plan is the same. We will try to win [against ATK Mohun Bagan]. If we are losing, we will try to score. And, if we are winning, also we will try to achieve more. My idea and the boys' idea is to try to win, and for the derby, we will play with more intention and try to dedicate the match to our supporters," Rivera said on SCEB's plans against arch-rival ATKMB. You can watch his entire post-match press conference above.

