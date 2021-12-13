ISL 2021-22: SCEB needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after KBFC draw

SC East Bengal (SCEB) has been a slow ride in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). On Sunday, it drew 1-1 against Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in Game 27 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa). Meanwhile, SCEB head coach Jose Manuel Diaz has admitted that the club needs significant improvement, including its coaching.

Diaz revealed that he was forced to play back-up goalkeeper Sankar Roy since Arindam Bhattacharya was injured. As for the game, he said that the boys did well considering the level that they are in, besides deeming SCEB unlucky to score more against the side. He also credited KBFC for creating more chances.

"We have to keep working and improve our level because our performances are not good enough to get three points. The whole team needs to improve, including the coaches and the players. We had to make the changes as two players were on yellow cards, and also some players were tired, and that's the reason for the changes," he said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.