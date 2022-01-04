ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

Game 48 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw an exciting match between Odisha FC (OFC) and defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Monday. OFC pulled off a shocker, handing MCFC a 2-4 defeat. You can watch all the match highlights here.

The game's first attack came in the third minute when Aridai Cabrera put OFC in the lead through Javi Hernández's assist. After four more attempts, including a save from the OFC goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh, Ahmed Jahouh drew the equaliser in the 11th via Cássio Gabriel's assist. Seven more efforts were made before Igor Angulo gave MCFC the lead in the 37th following a free-kick cross assist from Ahmed Jahouh.

Three more scoring chances were created, including a couple of saves from the OFC keeper again, as it was 2-1 for MCFC at half-time. After five slow attacks in the second half, in the 69th, Jerry Mawihmingthanga's header drew the equaliser for OFC via Nandhakumar Sekar's across assist. The next attempt in the 76th saw the third from OFC, with Mawihmingthanga restoring the lead through Jonathas' assist.

A couple of more efforts came in, but Jonathas received a cross assist from Mawihmingthanga in the 88th to fire in the fourth, which was the eventual winner. After a couple of more chances, including another save from Kamaljit, OFC won crucial three points. While MCFC stays on the top, OFC rises to seventh.