    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win

    Jan 28, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
    It turned out to be an intensely-contested match between Hyderabad FC (HFC) and Odisha Fc (OFC) in Game 37 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Thursday. HFC has climbed to the top again with this 3-2 win. In the meantime, HFC head coach Manuel Marquez has expressed his delight at the win.

    Speaking after the success, Marquez specified that turning the game around after trailing at half-time is a significant achievement from his boys. However, he warned that HFC needs to be vigilant, as there are still seven more games to go. He backed his team to continue with the same performance, besides promising to fight until the end and finish in the top-four.

    "The problem is that we were losing. And after we equalized early in the second half, we entered the pitch with very offensive players. And maybe, that moment when we scored the second and the third goal, we needed more consistency. But finally, the 3-2 score-line is good, and we are delighted with the players. We know that it will be very hard at the end of the competition, and we will need almost all the players," said Marquez during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.

