ISL 2021-22: At least, Odisha FC deserved a draw - Kino Garcia on Hyderabad FC defeat

It turned out to be a frustrating defeat for Odisha FC (OFC) against Hyderabad FC (HFC) in Game 37 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Thursday. As a result, OFC continues to stay in seventh place. Meanwhile, club head coach Kino Garcia is surely unimpressed with the defeat.

Speaking after the match, Garcia reckoned that his side deserved a draw. He assumed that both the teams played great football, besides terming OFC unlucky to concede a couple of goals early in the second half. He also lamented not bringing one of his side's goal-scorers, Jonathas, on the field early. However, he affirmed that checking his players' health is a priority.

"Football is not only about creating chances. In the first half, we made some mistakes. Because of our mistakes, we created chances for Hyderabad. But, we are still working on this kind of game. And, in the second half, we were better even we didn't receive many chances, but they converted the chances they had. And for us, we were playing against one of the best teams of the Indian Super League, and I think we were at the same level," Garcia stated after the match in the post-match press conference. You can watch it entirely above.