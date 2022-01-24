ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar

What should have been a result-oriented clash turned out to be a competitive draw. Odisha FC (OFC) managed to hold ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) goalless in Game 53 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday. Following the same, OFC head coach Anshul Katiyar lamented that his side needs improvement in all areas.

Speaking after the draw, Katiyar felt that OFC had a chance to win, considering the scoring opportunities it created throughout the match. He also rued Héctor Rodas's possible injury leading to his substitution. However, he was all praise for Liridon Krasniqi, besides assessing that he needs to produce some consistent performances to put OFC in the hunt for the playoffs through some winning performances.

"I think we have to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition. So now, I think the players are more comfortable, have proper communication, have a game plan, and are ready every day. And, I think we are going to improve in all four areas. As you know, in defending set-pieces we have already improved. So, we have not conceded any goal from set-pieces from the last two games. So, we are improving step by step. All the staff is working towards that," Katiyar commented during the post-match presses. You can watch it wholly above.