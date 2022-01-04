  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Jan 4, 2022, 2:59 PM IST
    It was one of the shocking moments of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). On Monday, during Game 48, defending champion and table topper Mumbai City FC (MCFC) succumbed to a 2-4 loss to seventh-placed Odisha FC (OFC) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa). In the meantime, MCFC head coach Des Buckingham has given a clear verdict.

    Speaking after the match, Buckingham made it clear that the side needs to be better individually and collectively as a unit. He again hinted at the club's unbalanced defence that needs improvement, especially after this defeat. He was also baffled by the downfall of Mumbai's gameplay following a decent start in the opening half.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48) - Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    "We will win games one-nil or five-four, but it's important the football we played in the first half. That's how we want to play, and we must try and play that over 90 minutes and not a 45 minute one. And, if we can start doing that and showing signs of that throughout the season, I'll be very pleased, but we again need to make sure that we defend a lot better than we have this evening," he noted during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.

