    ISL 2021-22: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw

    Feb 17, 2022, 3:37 PM IST
    It was a closely-contest match between Odisha FC and former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in Game 93 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Wednesday, it was a 2-2 draw, as both teams have received setbacks in their bid for a semis berth. In the meantime, OFC head coach Kino Garcia expressed his delight at the performance.

    After the draw, Garcia stated that OFC had enough scoring chances but rued the finishing quality of his boys. As for what he told the boys while being locked 1-1 at half-time, he asked them to keep going with the same intensity and momentum. However, he felt OFC became nervous after scoring the second goal and feared a CFC comeback, which led to the match settling for a draw.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 93) - Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC share spoils

    "We want to win every game at the end. We want to beat every team. In every single match, we want to win. The guys are disappointed now. All the boys feel bad because we have been unlucky in some games that we didn't get the three points, and maybe, we deserve in some situations. So, of course, for our say, this isn't easy, but we want to win every game," Garcia concluded while speaking during the post-match presser. You can watch it entirely above.

