    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar

    Jan 19, 2022, 2:54 PM IST
    It was an impressive performance from Odisha FC (OFC). It breezed past NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Game 64 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Tuesday. While OFC has risen to fifth place to stay in playoffs contention, assistant coach Anshul Katiyar was delighted with the same.

    After the match, Katiyar praised OFC players for responding well following a tough week, after COVID outbreaks witnessed some games being postponed. After three years, he was also happy to see Daniel Lalhlimpuia making his ISL return. He also asserted that the side is in the process of being built for the long term.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64) - Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

    "I feel it's essential for an Indian striker to score. This opportunity always goes to a strong player, and these players are coming from the bench, and there are always expectations. And, when they score, it's excellent for them and their morale. It means a lot to the club, as well as the club believes in giving more chances to the youth, and we have a flawless youth development program. So, it's perfect for Daniel and the other players," Katiyar concluded by speaking on Lalhlimpuia's return, while you can watch the full post-match press conference video above.

