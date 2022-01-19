  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

    Jan 19, 2022, 2:27 PM IST
    Game 64 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) go up against Odisha FC (OFC) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Tuesday. OFC pulled off a 2-0 win, thus keeping its playoffs hopes alive. You can watch all the match highlights here.

    After the opening two attacks in the opening half, Daniel Lalhlimpuia scored the opener for OFC in the 16th, thanks to Aridai Cabrera's fine assist. The subsequent attempt from NEUFC saw OFC goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh pulling off a great save. However, in the 21st, Aridai Cabrera doubled the OFC lead through a Javi Hernández assist.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22: 'I am the first one to give them confidence' - Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

    Nine more efforts were made in the half thereon, including a save from NEUFC goalkeeper Mirshad Michu, as it was 2-0 in OFC's favour at the half-time. The following half saw 21 scoring chances being created. While there were five saves, four of them came from Michu. Also, NEUFC's Hernán hit the bar in the 50th.

    However, all were to no avail, as OFC walked away with the 2-0 win and the vital three points. While OFC has risen to the fifth spot, NEUFC stays at tenth.

