ISL 2021-22: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie

It will be a paramount tie for SC East Bengal (SCEB). It takes on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Game 32 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Friday. As SCEB is winless this season, head coach Jose Manuel Diaz wants his boys to work with an excellent attitude.

Ahead of the game, Diaz said that the priority for SCEB would be to stick to the strengths. However, he warned that making silly mistakes and giving away easy goals is what his side has suffered this season, leading to its downfall. He also felt that the game against NEUFC would be competitive, with both sides being balanced.

ALSO READ: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 31) - ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3

"We must continue working with an excellent attitude and respect the squad. There were some matches which we could’ve won but, in the end, we couldn’t take much advantage of the opportunities in our hands. The long throw-ins have a great possibility of scoring goals because our players have been delivering quality performances, but a professional team must do many more things. The entire team must be compact with pressing, electrifying attacking, etc.," he said during the pre-match press conference that you can watch above.