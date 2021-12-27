  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Dec 27, 2021, 6:22 PM IST

    Game 42 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 will see NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) lock horns against Mumbai City FC (MCFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Monday. While MCFC is on the top, NEUFC is placed ninth. In the meantime, MCFC head coach Des Buckingham feels his side will continue to evolve.

    Speaking before the match, Buckingham reckoned that despite the league table looking more or less set, it is still unpredictable, as any side can defeat any team at any given point in time. He emphasised that regardless of the opponent, the team needs to be best prepared. He also affirmed that MCFC would continue to adapt to the opponent's gameplay and evolve its style of play.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41) - Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    "It's a learning for everybody right now. It said we'd had a lot of changes at the club, and I think that we go back to the start of the season. We had a mass change of staff. We've had 11 new players come into the group, and there are big changes. So, it takes sometimes it takes time to get the message across and for people to see where they fit and how we fit and how we want to develop," he said during the pre-match press conference. Watch it above.

