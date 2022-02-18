ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2

Game 67 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) was held between Jamshedpur FC (JFC) and defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Thursday. The match was previously postponed due to COVID. Meanwhile, JFC has managed to edge past with a 3-2 win, as you can watch all the match highlights above.

The opening half saw the first attack in the opening minute from JFC as Boris Singh headed into the bar. However, eight minutes later, Greg Stewart gave JFC the lead, following an assist from Ritwik Das. Five more attempts came in, including a save from both goalkeepers before Ritwik Das doubled the authority in the 30th with a Daniel Chima Chukwu assist.

Four more efforts were made, including a save from MCFC goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz, as JFC led at half-time. Three scoring chances were created early in the second half, including a couple of saves by JFC keeper Rehenesh TP. However, in the 57th, Rahul Bheke pulled one back for MCFC in a solo measure.

Seven more attacks came in, including a penalty and a followthrough attempt being saved by Rehenesh. Nonetheless, MCFC received another penalty in the 84th, as Diego Maurício successfully converted it a couple of minutes later to bring the match back on level terms. However, it was followed by another save from Rehenesh before a penalty to JFC saw Stewart scoring the winner in the 94th minute, as another failed effort from JFC later saw the team walk away with the deserving three points.