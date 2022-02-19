ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to have better ball possession and finish the chances - Marco Pezzaiuoli

It was a hard-fought battle for former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Game 94 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Friday, BFC suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat, with its semis hopes taking a hit. In the meantime, BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli has rued BFC's improper ball possession.

Speaking after the loss, Pezzaiuoli also bemoaned BFC's inability to finish the scoring chances created. He admitted that the race for the top four now gets even tricky, with just three matches to go, and BFC has no choice but to win those three. He also felt that playing the ball between the midfield and defence, followed by the defenders' sloppy work, is making things worse.

"The ball possession was good today, but in the first half, we played the ball too many times backwards, and we discussed that to find a solution. In the second half, we played more forwards and created more chances. We needed only to score some goals and avoid crosses from opponents. In football, it is clear you have to score on the chances," Pezzaiuoli said during the post-match press conference.