  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to have better ball possession and finish the chances - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Feb 19, 2022, 1:07 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    It was a hard-fought battle for former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Game 94 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Friday, BFC suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat, with its semis hopes taking a hit. In the meantime, BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli has rued BFC's improper ball possession.

    Speaking after the loss, Pezzaiuoli also bemoaned BFC's inability to finish the scoring chances created. He admitted that the race for the top four now gets even tricky, with just three matches to go, and BFC has no choice but to win those three. He also felt that playing the ball between the midfield and defence, followed by the defenders' sloppy work, is making things worse.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 94) - NEUFC DENTS BFC'S SEMIS HOPES WITH A 2-1 WIN

    "The ball possession was good today, but in the first half, we played the ball too many times backwards, and we discussed that to find a solution. In the second half, we played more forwards and created more chances. We needed only to score some goals and avoid crosses from opponents. In football, it is clear you have to score on the chances," Pezzaiuoli said during the post-match press conference.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 94): NEUFC dents BFC's semis hopes with a 2-1 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 94): NEUFC dents BFC's semis hopes with a 2-1 win

    Video Icon
    PM Narendra Modi launches 100 Kisan drones across India

    PM Narendra Modi launches 100 Kisan drones across India

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Proud about how MCFC responded after losing an influential player - Des Buckingham on JFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Proud about how MCFC responded after losing an influential player - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City: JFC had to work very hard against fantastic opponents - Owen Coyle on MCFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC had to work very hard against fantastic opponents - Owen Coyle on MCFC win

    Video Icon
    Sikhism runs in my blood: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence-dnm

    ‘Sikhism runs in my blood’: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    PM Narendra Modi launches 100 Kisan drones across India
    Video Icon
    Business

    PM Narendra Modi launches 100 Kisan drones across India

    Sikhism runs in my blood: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence-dnm
    Video Icon
    India News

    ‘Sikhism runs in my blood’: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence

    Tamil Nadu local body polls Cash-for-votes scandal erupts
    Video Icon
    India News

    Cash-for-votes scandal erupts ahead of Tamil Nadu local body polls