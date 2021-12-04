  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts NEUFC clash a chance for FCG to bounce back (WATCH)

    Dec 4, 2021, 2:44 PM IST

    The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 continues, with Game 17 being a clash between North East United FC (NEUFC) and FC Goa (FCG) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday. Both teams are winless and would be desperately hoping for a win in this clash. While MEUFC has lost a couple and drawn one in three games, FCG has lost both its matches so far.

    Ahead of the game, FCG head coach Juan Ferrando said that the situation would be a challenge for his side, and it would utilise the opportunity to bounce back. Also, he feels that the absence of star midfielder like Brandon Fernandes is a void to fill, but the other 29 players' responsibility is to rise to the occasion and perform.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 16): Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal settle goalless

    "It's not good, it is not a happy moment for everybody, we are upset, but this is football as a sport. We have excellent players, and when the results are not good, the most important thing is to wake up every day and continue working. I think this is the mentality of us and the club. Day by day, they will become a strong team. It is a good challenge for us to change and work in this situation," he reckoned during the pre-match press conference that you can watch above.

