ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

It was yet another loss for FC Goa (FCG), as it narrowly lost 1-2 to NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday. As a result of this loss, Goa stays winless in the three games it has played this season, thus being placed at the bottom of the points table.

Following the loss, Goa head coach Juan Ferrando said it was a challenging psychological moment for his side. At the same time, there are confusions as he and his boys struggle to find a solution to their problems right now, as they search for their opening win. However, he applauded the effort made by Dylan Fox, who made his Goa debut, having played for NEUFC last season.

“I don’t prefer thinking about luck. I think the truth at the end is that we lost when the team wasn’t thinking of winning the game because all the substitutions never lost the time thinking to win, but in the end, this is the truth. Not thinking about being unlucky. Now it isn’t easy (to get back to winning ways). You understand that it confuses the players. It confuses me and confusion for the coaching staff. It is a difficult moment, and I think of ways, and we’ll see tomorrow,” he said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.