  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

    Dec 5, 2021, 12:17 PM IST

    It was yet another loss for FC Goa (FCG), as it narrowly lost 1-2 to NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday. As a result of this loss, Goa stays winless in the three games it has played this season, thus being placed at the bottom of the points table.

    Following the loss, Goa head coach Juan Ferrando said it was a challenging psychological moment for his side. At the same time, there are confusions as he and his boys struggle to find a solution to their problems right now, as they search for their opening win. However, he applauded the effort made by Dylan Fox, who made his Goa debut, having played for NEUFC last season.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 17) - NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1

    “I don’t prefer thinking about luck. I think the truth at the end is that we lost when the team wasn’t thinking of winning the game because all the substitutions never lost the time thinking to win, but in the end, this is the truth. Not thinking about being unlucky. Now it isn’t easy (to get back to winning ways). You understand that it confuses the players. It confuses me and confusion for the coaching staff. It is a difficult moment, and I think of ways, and we’ll see tomorrow,” he said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Ivan Vukomanovic claims KBFC must balance defence and attack to topple OFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic claims KBFC must balance defence and attack to topple OFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expects MCFC to maintain consistency against BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expects MCFC to maintain consistency against BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzauioli wants BFC to exploit MCFC's weak points (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzauioli wants BFC to exploit MCFC's weak points (WATCH)

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Exclusive In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch

    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    Must See

    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated