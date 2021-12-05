  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)

    Dec 5, 2021, 11:05 AM IST

    Game 17 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) take on FC Goa (FCG) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday. It turned out to be an intense clash, as NEUFC managed to edge past 2-1, rising to the eighth spot in the points table while FCG stays at the bottom.

    After a couple of opening attacks in the first half, in the ninth minute, Rochharzela converted an assist from Mathias Coureur to hand NEUFC the opening lead. While Goa came up with a couple of attacks thereon, three minutes later, Alexander Romario Jesuraj equalised, thanks to the assist from Alberto Noguera.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 16): Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal settle goalless

    Henceforth, it was intense attacks, as 15 attempts were made until half-time, including five saves. Nevertheless, the deadlock stayed in place at the break. In the second half, 13 more attacks were attempted while a couple came off the bar. In the 92nd, Khassa Camara fired in the winner following an assist from Deshorn Brown, as it turned out to be the final attack of the game, with NEUFC claiming the three points. Catch the match highlights above.

