    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss

    Feb 1, 2022, 1:50 PM IST
    Game 77 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw a one-sided encounter between NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) and Hyderabad FC (HFC). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Monday, HFC hammered NEUFC 5-0 to stay atop the table. Meanwhile, NEUFC head coach Khalid Jamil has demanded his side to work harder to attain the results.

    After the loss, Jamil labelled it as the most challenging match of the season. Although he admitted that NEUFC is working hard, he affirmed that it would have to work harder to achieve its desired results. However, he credited HFC for being a top side and possessing quality players, making a difference.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 77): FIVE-STAR HYDERABAD FC, BARTHOLOMEW OGBECHE FLATTEN NORTHEAST UNITED

    “Marcelinho plays as an attacking midfielder, but we use him as a striker. Marko [Sahanek] also will be more effective in that position. Still, we don’t have an option because of the injury of Deshorn Brown and Mapuia (Lalkhawpuimawia), so that’s why we put them up as a striker. Maybe Deshorn [Brown] will come back in the next game. We are all waiting for him,” Jamil added while speaking during the post-match press conference. You can watch it entirely above.

