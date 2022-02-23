ISL 2021-22: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Rivera on MCFC loss

Things did not go right for SC East Bengal (SCEB, as it faced off against defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in Game 98 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Tuesday, SCEB suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat. In the meantime, SCEB head coach Mario Rivera was satisfied with his boys' performance.

Speaking following the loss, Rivera stated that he noticed that his SCEB boys were displaying that they could go great in the tournament and are capable of winning. He reckoned that losing by a goal is a tough pill to swallow, recalling that the side had many scoring chances against MCFC. He considered that SCEB did not deserve to lose, but it should have been awarded a couple of penalties.

"We have to keep doing the good things. Today, we did many good things and will try for the next matches. I think that the players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone, and we will come back again to try again," Rivera was quoted as saying during the post-match press conference.