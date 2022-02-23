ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return

Game 98 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) turned out to be a competitive one, as defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) clashed against SC East Bengal (SCEB). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Tuesday, MCFC walked away with a 1-0 win to re-enter the top-four. You can watch all the match highlights above.

The opening half saw 12 efforts being made, including a couple of saves from both goalkeepers. However, the deadlock stayed in place at half-time. Four more chances came initially in the second half, including a save from MCFC goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz. But, in the 51st minute, Bipin Singh scored the lone goal of the match through Bradden Inman's assist to give MCFC the winner.

There were 12 more attacks, including a couple of saves again from Nawaz, as he did his job brilliantly to keep SCEB away from bouncing back. In the end, MCFC managed to hold on to its lead, thanks to its tough defence, as it grabbed the three points to rise to fourth place. Meanwhile, SCEB stays at rock bottom.