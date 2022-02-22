ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 97): Bengaluru surpasses Odisha 2-1 to stay alive for semis

Game 97 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw a close contest between former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) and Odisha FC (OFC). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa), BFC walked away with a 2-1 win to stay in semis contention. You can watch all the match highlights above.

The opening half saw three initial efforts, including a save from BFC goalkeeper Lara Sharma. However, Nandhakumar Sekar handed OFC the lead in the eighth in a lone measure. Six more chances were created before Danish Bhat headed in the equaliser in the 31st, thanks to Roshan Singh's cross-assist from the corner.

Four more attacks came in, including a save from OFC keeper Kamaljit Singh, while it was all square at half-time. In the second half, Lalruatthara committed a foul over Udanta Singh, resulting in a penalty, as Cleiton Silva successfully converted it to give BFC the lead in the 49th. It was followed by 16 more attempts, as BFC's Bruno Ramires hit the bar, while there were six saves, as Kamaljit saved five of them. Nonetheless, BFC walked away with the three points.