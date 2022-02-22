Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 97): Bengaluru surpasses Odisha 2-1 to stay alive for semis

    Feb 22, 2022, 2:13 PM IST

    Game 97 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw a close contest between former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) and Odisha FC (OFC). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa), BFC walked away with a 2-1 win to stay in semis contention. You can watch all the match highlights above.

    The opening half saw three initial efforts, including a save from BFC goalkeeper Lara Sharma. However, Nandhakumar Sekar handed OFC the lead in the eighth in a lone measure. Six more chances were created before Danish Bhat headed in the equaliser in the 31st, thanks to Roshan Singh's cross-assist from the corner.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 96): JAMSHEDPUR BREEZES PAST CHENNAIYIN WITH 4-1 WIN

    Four more attacks came in, including a save from OFC keeper Kamaljit Singh, while it was all square at half-time. In the second half, Lalruatthara committed a foul over Udanta Singh, resulting in a penalty, as Cleiton Silva successfully converted it to give BFC the lead in the 49th. It was followed by 16 more attempts, as BFC's Bruno Ramires hit the bar, while there were six saves, as Kamaljit saved five of them. Nonetheless, BFC walked away with the three points.

    Recent Videos

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results keys missing in counting centres

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results: Curious case of the missing keys

    up election 2022 Azamgarh 9 dead after having liquor sold at shop of SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Azamgarh: 9 dead after having liquor sold at 'theka' owned by SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know

    Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle on Chennaiyin success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results keys missing in counting centres
    India News

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results: Curious case of the missing keys

    up election 2022 Azamgarh 9 dead after having liquor sold at shop of SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew
    India News

    Azamgarh: 9 dead after having liquor sold at 'theka' owned by SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know
    Technology

    Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know