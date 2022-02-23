Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success

    Feb 23, 2022, 2:24 PM IST

    It was a tight but successful outing for defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) against SC East Bengal (SCEB) in Game 98 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Tuesday, MCFC edged past with a 1-0 win to enter the top four. Meanwhile, MCFC head coach Des Buckingham is happy with his team's rationale.

    Following the success, Buckingham noted that it was a vital win for MCFC to be back in the top four, as it is currently placed fourth. He also praised SCEB for putting on a fight and terming the side challenging to beat. He realised that it is crucial to get the momentum going in the tournament's final stages.

    "If you can ever get a second goal or the third goal in a game to see it off, anyone would take that from you. But, they're an excellent side. I don't think they're not where they should be in the league table, especially in the last three games. You look at the 2-2 against Chennaiyin FC or the 2-1 against the Odisha FC. They have played some good football. They are a different team under Mario. So, we knew it was going to be tough. And, I'm glad that again we've come away with a good score and another one win," Buckingham remarked during the post-match presser.

