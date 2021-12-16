ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0

It is going smooth for defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. In Game 30 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Wednesday, Rahul Bheke's solo goal got the job done against former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC). Catch all the match highlights above.

The first half saw 11 attempts, including a save from CFC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith in the fourth minute, while MCFC's Igor Angulo hit the post four minutes later. Nonetheless, it turned out to be a competitive half, with the deadlock staying in pace at the half-time whistle. MCFC keeper Mohammad Nawaz came up with a save early in the second half.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29) - Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

Nine initial efforts were made in the second half, with four saves coming up before Bheke scored the winner in the 85th following a free-kick cross assist from Ahmed Jahouh. Three more attempts followed it, but to no avail, as MCFC walked away with the three points. While Mumbai stays atop the table, Chennaiyin slips to fifth.