  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0

    Dec 16, 2021, 10:30 AM IST

    It is going smooth for defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. In Game 30 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Wednesday, Rahul Bheke's solo goal got the job done against former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC). Catch all the match highlights above.

    The first half saw 11 attempts, including a save from CFC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith in the fourth minute, while MCFC's Igor Angulo hit the post four minutes later. Nonetheless, it turned out to be a competitive half, with the deadlock staying in pace at the half-time whistle. MCFC keeper Mohammad Nawaz came up with a save early in the second half.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29) - Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Nine initial efforts were made in the second half, with four saves coming up before Bheke scored the winner in the 85th following a free-kick cross assist from Ahmed Jahouh. Three more attempts followed it, but to no avail, as MCFC walked away with the three points. While Mumbai stays atop the table, Chennaiyin slips to fifth.

    Recent Videos

    Lakhimpur Kheri case MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Clashes erupt after 3 PFI leaders detained in Uppinangady; Sec 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada-ycb

    Dakshina Kannada tense after PFI men try to storm police station; 9 cops injured

    Video Icon
    Viral Video Chinese meet Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC Owen Coyle after OFC drub-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC’s Owen Coyle after OFC drub

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup - gps
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    Must See

    Lakhimpur Kheri case MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media
    Video Icon
    India News

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Karnataka Clashes erupt after 3 PFI leaders detained in Uppinangady; Sec 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada-ycb
    Video Icon
    India News

    Dakshina Kannada tense after PFI men try to storm police station; 9 cops injured

    Viral Video Chinese meet Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC