    ISL 2021-22: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham

    Dec 16, 2021, 10:55 AM IST

    Defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) continued its winning run in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). On Wednesday, it defeated former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) 1-0 in Game 30 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa), thanks to Rahul Bheke's sole strike. However, MCFC head coach Des Buckingham is not entirely impressed with the win.

    While Buckingham was happy and relieved with the win, he was not impressed with the quality of the success. He explained that winning by a margin of 1-0 is not unusual compared to winning 5-4. He implied that he wanted more competitive football and more dominance from MCFC, therefore hinting at a big win.

    "It was a different type of game for us, you know, they sat in and sat quite deep and made it very compact and very hard for us to create chances in the way that we have in the previous games. But, what it did do is it gives us a lot of balls? I think we've come away with nearly 70% possession and nearly 500 passes. So, that was good because it allowed us to test our structure and our style," he said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0

