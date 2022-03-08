Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

    Game 110 of the ISL 2021-22 witnessed Jamshedpur FC edging past ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 to win the League Winners Shield. Owen Coyle has hailed the JFC players for working hard.

    Mar 8, 2022, 3:39 PM IST

    It was a brazen but winning performance from Jamshedpur FC (JFC) against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in Game 110 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). On Monday, JFC played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) and secured a 1-0 win to take the League Winners Shield. Meanwhile, JFC head coach Owen Coyle praised his players and hard work.

    Following the success, Coyle noted that he was delighted to the utmost level for everyone involved at JFC and the fans too. He also believed that besides his boys, his hard work for the last couple of years paid off as well. He also gave special credit to his club's defence and felt that it was one of the best in the country.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 110) - JFC CLINCHES SHIELD AGAINST ATKMB

    "I have nothing but praise for ATK Mohun Bagan. The form is temporary in football. Sometimes you win; sometimes you lose. I've been on both sides myself. But, the one undeniable thing was tonight, the genuine class. And, that's led by coach Juan Ferrando. He's an outstanding coach. He's going to go on in future success. We knew this was going to be a challenging game. And it was, every moment, they challenged us in different ways. And, I've got wonderful players. But, that was a genuine touch of class when they remained at the end. They even stayed longer than probably anybody else would have, and a big thank you to them. They're going to be a big, big danger for anybody in the playoffs now. Because that's a top team, they've been on a good run, and they'll pick themselves up and go again," Coyle added during the post-match presser.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary for ATKMB to think about the semi-final game now - Juan Ferrando on JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    International Womens Day 2022 Captain Preeti Choudhary on why girls should join army

    Women's Day 2022 advice: 'Make up your mind and go for it'

    Womens Day 2022 Poonam Mahajan She means Superior to He

    SHE means 'Superior to He': Recalling a father's lesson to his daughter

    Walked 24 kms Indian students retrace journey from Kharkiv to Poland safe camp gcw

    'Walked 24 kms...' Indian students retrace journey from Kharkiv to Poland safe camp

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    International Womens Day 2022 Captain Preeti Choudhary on why girls should join army
    Defence

    Women's Day 2022 advice: 'Make up your mind and go for it'

    Womens Day 2022 Poonam Mahajan She means Superior to He
    India News

    SHE means 'Superior to He': Recalling a father's lesson to his daughter

    Walked 24 kms Indian students retrace journey from Kharkiv to Poland safe camp gcw
    India News

    'Walked 24 kms...' Indian students retrace journey from Kharkiv to Poland safe camp