ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

Game 110 of the ISL 2021-22 witnessed Jamshedpur FC edging past ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 to win the League Winners Shield. Owen Coyle has hailed the JFC players for working hard.

It was a brazen but winning performance from Jamshedpur FC (JFC) against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in Game 110 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). On Monday, JFC played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) and secured a 1-0 win to take the League Winners Shield. Meanwhile, JFC head coach Owen Coyle praised his players and hard work.

Following the success, Coyle noted that he was delighted to the utmost level for everyone involved at JFC and the fans too. He also believed that besides his boys, his hard work for the last couple of years paid off as well. He also gave special credit to his club's defence and felt that it was one of the best in the country.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 110) - JFC CLINCHES SHIELD AGAINST ATKMB

"I have nothing but praise for ATK Mohun Bagan. The form is temporary in football. Sometimes you win; sometimes you lose. I've been on both sides myself. But, the one undeniable thing was tonight, the genuine class. And, that's led by coach Juan Ferrando. He's an outstanding coach. He's going to go on in future success. We knew this was going to be a challenging game. And it was, every moment, they challenged us in different ways. And, I've got wonderful players. But, that was a genuine touch of class when they remained at the end. They even stayed longer than probably anybody else would have, and a big thank you to them. They're going to be a big, big danger for anybody in the playoffs now. Because that's a top team, they've been on a good run, and they'll pick themselves up and go again," Coyle added during the post-match presser.