    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia

    Feb 14, 2022, 4:45 PM IST
    It was a painful outing for Odisha FC (OFC) in Game 90 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 against defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Sunday, OFC succumbed to a 1-4 defeat to MCFC, denting its chances of semis qualification. In the meantime, OFC interim head coach Kino Garcia has demanded that his boys have their heads up.

    Following the loss, Garcia lauded MCFC for playing brilliantly throughout the match and was clinical. He rued the three opening half goals that demoralised OFC. However, he was unhappy with the scoreline, and despite admitting that MCFC was the better team that deserved to win, he felt that the margin was too big.

    "I won't say that we deserve to win, but I do think that the match was neck and neck in some moments. I think the match was tough. In the second half, they scored their first chance and then they scored again. Being 3-0 down, it isn't easy to play, and the mood goes down, and they use this opportunity. In the first half, we were better, and we were creating chances, but they scored, so it was difficult for us. So, it was difficult for us in the second half as we were chasing the match. I think we deserve better than the scoreline," Garcia added while speaking during the post-match press conference.

