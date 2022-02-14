ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1

Game 90 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw one-sided gameplay between defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and Odisha FC (OFC). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Sunday, MCFC romped to a 4-0 win. You can watch all the match highlights above.

The opening half saw ten initial attacks, including a save from MCFC goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz. However, Igor Angulo put MCFC in the lead in the 40th, thanks to Rahul Bheke's cross assist. After three more attempts, MCFC led at half-time. The first effort in the second half saw Bipin Singh doubling the lead in the 46th following Ahmed Jahouh's assist.

Five more scoring chances were created, including another save from Nawaz before Angulo scored his brace to triple the lead in the 69th, thanks to Bipin's assist. Three minutes later, Bipin scored his brace to score MCFC's fourth in a lone measure. Seven more attacks ensued before Jonathas pulled one back for OFC in the 89th with Daniel Lalhlimpuia's assist.

However, it was nothing more than a consolation, as, after an MCFC attempt, the scoreline read 4-1 at the full-time whistle. The champion has entered the fourth spot with this win, while OFC stays seventh.