  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1

    Jan 26, 2022, 1:06 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    It was an abruptly close contest between defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC). On Tuesday, both settled for a 1-1 draw at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) as MCFC's winless streak continued. You can watch all the match highlights above.

    The opening half saw nine initial attacks, including a couple of saves each from both goalkeepers. However, in the 29th minute, Mashoor Sheree drew a foul over Vikram Singh inside the box, as Ahmed Jahouh haded MCFC the lead through a penalty. It was followed by three more attempts, including a save from NEUFC keeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, as MCFC maintained its lead at half-time.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 70) - Hyderabad FC blazes past SC East Bengal 4-0

    The following half saw ten more efforts, as NEUFC hit the bar twice while MCFC keeper Mohammad Nawaz denied another. However, in the 78th, Mohammed Irshad drew the equaliser, thanks to Hernán's corner assist. Six more scoring chances were created thereon, including three saves from Chowdhury. However, in the 92nd, MCFC's Amey Ranawade was sent off after being shown his second yellow card following a poor foul, as both teams settled for a competitive 1-1 draw.

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022 Inspiring story Ashok Chakra winner J&K Police ASI Babu Ram

    Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP himveers chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai in freezing Ladakh

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP himveers chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in freezing Ladakh

    Video Icon
    Watch Live: 73rd Republic Day parade and celebrations

    Watch Live: 73rd Republic Day parade and celebrations

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 BSF Seema Praharis wish indians from the border

    Republic Day 2022: BSF's Seema Praharis wish Indians from the border

    Video Icon
    Neeraj Chopra Extremely happy to receive Padma Shri, Param Vishisht Seva Medal

    Neeraj Chopra: Extremely happy to receive Padma Shri, Param Vishisht Seva Medal

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Must See

    Republic Day 2022 Inspiring story Ashok Chakra winner J&K Police ASI Babu Ram
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP himveers chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai in freezing Ladakh
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP himveers chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in freezing Ladakh

    Watch Live: 73rd Republic Day parade and celebrations
    Video Icon
    India News

    Watch Live: 73rd Republic Day parade and celebrations