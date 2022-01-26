ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1

It was an abruptly close contest between defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC). On Tuesday, both settled for a 1-1 draw at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) as MCFC's winless streak continued. You can watch all the match highlights above.

The opening half saw nine initial attacks, including a couple of saves each from both goalkeepers. However, in the 29th minute, Mashoor Sheree drew a foul over Vikram Singh inside the box, as Ahmed Jahouh haded MCFC the lead through a penalty. It was followed by three more attempts, including a save from NEUFC keeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, as MCFC maintained its lead at half-time.

The following half saw ten more efforts, as NEUFC hit the bar twice while MCFC keeper Mohammad Nawaz denied another. However, in the 78th, Mohammed Irshad drew the equaliser, thanks to Hernán's corner assist. Six more scoring chances were created thereon, including three saves from Chowdhury. However, in the 92nd, MCFC's Amey Ranawade was sent off after being shown his second yellow card following a poor foul, as both teams settled for a competitive 1-1 draw.