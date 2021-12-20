  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham

    Dec 20, 2021, 1:28 PM IST

    It turned out to be a shocking encounter in Game 35 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). On Sunday, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa), defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) succumbed to a 0-3 defeat to Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC), while the former was down to 10 men. Meanwhile, Mumbai head coach Des Buckingham was all praise for Kerala.

    Following the game, Buckingham stated that it was the worst game in the last matches for Mumbai. While things did not go as per his plans, he gave full credit to Kerala for utilising the weak gameplay by his side. However, he asserted a comeback in the next game and that it would be a strong one.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 35) - Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0

    "As a group of players, they are motivated to do as well as we can. It sometimes happens in football, and you cannot take it too bad. We’ve got eight days of turnaround time, and we’ll get it right, and it is important that we come back in the next game and respond well," he said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.

