    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 35): Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0

    Dec 20, 2021, 11:47 AM IST

    The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 has been an interesting one so far, while surprises have also been pulled off. In Game 25, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Sunday, defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) suffered a 0-3 defeat to Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC). Catch the match highlights above.

    The first half saw seven initial attacks, including a save from Mumbai goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz. However, in the 26th minute, Sahal Abdul Samad put Kerala ahead following assistance from Jorge Pereyra. Four more attempts were made thereon, but to no avail, as Kerala maintained its lead at half-time.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 34) - FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw

    In the subsequent half, Álvaro Vázquez doubled the lead in the 46th minute after a cross assist from Jeakson Singh, which happened to be the first attack of the half. A couple of minutes later, Mourtada Fall brutally fouled Jorge Pereyra inside the box, leading to the former getting a red card.

    The resulting penalty was successfully converted by Pereyra, while 18 more efforts followed thereon. It included five saves, including three from Kerala keeper Prabhshukan Singh Gill. Although no more goals happened after that, the champion had already suffered damage that could hardly do anything to turn things around. While Mumbai stays on top, Kerala rises to fifth.

